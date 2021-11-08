Watch the moment two strangers help runner finish New York City Marathon

Two men were spotted helping a fellow runner finish the 2021 New York City Marathon.

The man appeared to have fallen just 200 metres away from the finish line, and video shows the moment that two complete strangers hoisted him up by the arms and helped him over the finish line.

The New York City Marathon is one of the world's biggest annual long-distance running events, which has been held for decades.

In its current iteration, the gruelling course stretches over 42 kilometres and participates go through all five of the city's boroughs, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park.

This year, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir and Albert Korir won the Women’s and Men’s Professional Open Divisions, respectively.

Madison de Rozario of Australia and Marcel Hug of Switzerland took first place in the Women’s and Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division.