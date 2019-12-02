TORONTO -- A video of a buzzer-beating three-pointer sunk by a B.C. teen with Down syndrome has gone viral online.

In the clip from Port Moody posted online, a teammate on the Heritage Woods Secondary basketball team Kodiaks pass the ball to Reid Demelo in the final seconds of a game against Kitsilano Secondary.

Demelo, an 18-year-old Grade 12 student, takes his shot from the three-point line and it goes in just as the buzzer sounds to end the game. Demelo and his teammates -- plus fans who rushed the court -- then run around and cheer in celebration.

The video has spurred a wave of approval for the school’s spirit and inclusion.

“Everyone has the opportunity to live their potential when we #ChooseToInclude! Go Reid!” wrote the Special Olympics Canada account on Instagram.

School principal Rodd Clerkson wrote on Twitter that, while Down syndrome is part of the story, it has little to do with Reid’s popularity on the court.

“I have to say that isn’t the reason the kids were so pumped for him,” he wrote.

“It is because they love him for who he is! Period.”

Reid’s story is getting an incredible amount of attention and Down’s Syndrom is obviously key to the story, but I have to say that isn’t the reason the kids were so pumped for him; it is because they love him for who he is! Period. #WeAreKodiaks — Todd Clerkson (@TClerkson) December 1, 2019