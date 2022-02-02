Washington's NFL team unveils new name as Commanders

A Washington Commanders jersey is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (Patrick Semansky / AP) A Washington Commanders jersey is displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS