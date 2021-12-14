Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Dec. 14, 2021, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

