Warriors down Rockets in Game 7 to advance to NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Houston on Monday, May 28, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 11:37PM EDT
HOUSTON - The Golden State Warriors have advanced to the NBA Finals.
The defending champions beat the Houston Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
Golden State will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the championship round for a fourth straight year.