Warner and Marsh hit centuries to help give Australia 62-run win over Pakistan at Cricket World Cup
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh powered Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan with their entertaining centuries Friday in the fourth game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup.
Pakistan paid heavily for dropping Warner on 10 as the left-hander blazed his way to 163 off 124 balls and Marsh celebrated his 32nd birthday with a career-best 121 off 108 balls in Australia's imposing total of 367-9.
Pakistan, which won the toss and elected to field, came back strongly in the last 10 overs with Shaheen Afridi picking 5-54 and Haris Rauf, who was smacked for 24 in his first over by Warner and Marsh, taking 3-83. But the damage done by Warner and Marsh was more than enough to give Australia enough runs on board.
Australia kept coming hard at Pakistan once claiming the wickets of both openers Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64) before it got Babar Azam's team bowled out for 305 with more than four overs to spare.
"Pretty tough playing here, but good to get a win," Australia captain Pat Cummins said. "Openers set the tone (for Australia) and we want to take the game on like that. ΓÇª Batting for long, like our openers did, was great."
Adam Zampa picked up the key wicket of Babar, the world's top-ranked ODI batter, for yet another unimpressive knock of 18 at this World Cup as the legspinner finished with 4-53. Marcus Stoinis (2-40) broke through the threatening opening stand by having both Shafique and Imam dismissed in his first two overs before Pakistan's middle-order capitulated.
"First 34 overs with the ball and fielding cost us," Babar said. "We dropped Warner and such batters ensure they cash in. Credit to our quicks and spinners for coming back in the last 15 (overs)."
Pakistan, which lost by seven wickets to archrival India in its last game at Ahmedabad, slipped out of the top four with four points from four games.
Five-time champion Australia earned a second straight win after losing to India and South Africa, and occupies fourth spot on better run-rate than Pakistan.
Imam and Abdullah gave Pakistan hope of chasing down a record-breaking total in the World Cup by raising a 134-run stand before both fell in Stoinis' successive overs while going for expansive shots against the right-arm seamer.
Cummins then took a well-judged two-handed catch at short mid-wicket off Zampa to end another brief knock for Babar. The Pakistan skipper has scored just one half century in four games at the World Cup -- in a losing cause against India.
Zampa then returned for his last spell and quickly polished off the lower order when he had Mohammad Rizwan (40) and Iftikhar Ahmed (26) trapped leg before wicket and then got Mohammad Nawaz stumped in his final over.
"Zampa has been awesome," Cummins said. "Showed his class, he's a wicket-taker, Babar and Iftikhar were big wickets."
Earlier, Warner survived Pakistan's lbw television referral on the first ball off Afridi before Usama Mir, coming into the playing XI for out-of-form Shadab Khan, dropped a regulation catch at mid-on.
Warner and Marsh raised a blazing 259-run opening-wicket stand -- Australia best first-wicket partnership in the World Cups -- as Pakistan bowlers couldn't stem the flow of runs on a perfect batting wicket with short boundaries on both sides at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Both batters completed their centuries in the 31st over as they smacked 24 boundaries and 18 big sixes that included one splendid crouched six by Warner in Rauf's first over.
Marsh got out in the 34th over when Mir didn't slip at short fine leg and took a fine catch and Glenn Maxwell's promotion lasted just one ball as he holed out to mid off, giving Afridi two wickets in two balls.
Babar's dropped catch of Steven Smith didn't cost much as the experienced batter gave a low return catch to Mir and Warner departed in the 43rd over when he couldn't clear Rauf's off-cutter and holed out at long on.
Stoinis' 21-run knock was the third best in Australia's daunting total. Afridi returned from a chest infection and fever that he contracted after the game against India to end up with his best bowling figures in the tournament so far.
"We started well. We got small partnerships but needed big ones in the middle," Babar said. "Honestly, we have to get up to the mark in the first 10 with the ball and partnerships in the middle with bat."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves captured on video breaking into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
White moose mama, baby captured on video in northern Ontario
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
Farmer rescued after being trapped in well north of Edmonton for nearly 8 hours
A farmer north of Edmonton considers himself lucky to have survived this harvest season. That's no joke about poor weather conditions and long hours in the combine.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Politics
-
Canada 'firm and steadfast' in call for two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada remains committed to a two-state solution to the escalating Arab-Israeli conflict, while acknowledging divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs on the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Trudeau says India's move against Canadian diplomats should concern the world
India's move to reduce the presence of Canadian diplomats in its country are 'contrary to international law,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, and the rest of the world should be concerned about its consequences.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
Health
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
So-called toddler milks are unregulated and unnecessary, a major pediatrician group says
Powdered drink mixes that are widely promoted as "toddler milks" for older babies and children up to age 3 are unregulated, unnecessary and "nutritionally incomplete," the American Academy of Pediatrics warned Friday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
Musk's X cashes in on 'superspreaders' of Israel-Hamas misinformation, new report finds
Some of the biggest peddlers of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war on Elon Musk’s X platform are premium, so-called 'verified' accounts that pay the social media company formerly known as Twitter to promote their posts to boost visibility, a report released Thursday found.
-
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
As hospitals and health care systems turn to artificial intelligence to help summarize doctors' notes and analyze health records, a new study led by Stanford School of Medicine researchers cautions that popular chatbots are perpetuating racist, debunked medical ideas, prompting concerns that the tools could worsen health disparities.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
What's that bar band playing 'Jumpin' Jack Flash?' Oh, it's the Rolling Stones!
Those miracles of modern science, the Rolling Stones, celebrated the release of their first album of original music in 18 years with a Manhattan club gig on Thursday.
-
Lupita Nyong'o announces split over 'deception'
The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.