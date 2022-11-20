Wales star Gareth Bale hopes World Cup trip inspires next generations

Wales' forward Gareth Bale, middle, warms up with his teammates during a training session at the Al Saad SC in Doha on Nov. 20, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between the USA and Wales. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) Wales' forward Gareth Bale, middle, warms up with his teammates during a training session at the Al Saad SC in Doha on Nov. 20, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between the USA and Wales. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS