Vikings beat Colts in biggest comeback in NFL history

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS