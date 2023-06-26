Victor Wembanyama says he won't play for France's national team at this year's World Cup

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, handles a ball during an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MORE SPORTS NEWS