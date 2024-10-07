Sports

    • Victor Lapena out as head coach of the Canadian women's basketball team

    Coach Victor Lapena speaks to a reporter following Canada's senior women's national team practice in Toronto, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press) Coach Victor Lapena speaks to a reporter following Canada's senior women's national team practice in Toronto, Friday, July 8, 2022. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)
    Victor Lapena is out as head coach of the Canadian women's basketball team.

    Canada Basketball says the organization and Lapena mutually agreed to part ways.

    The move comes a few months after the Canadian team failed to record a win in three games at the Paris Olympics.

    Lapena led the team to a 17-10 record in FIBA competitions since being hired in January 2022.

    He guided Canada to a third-place finish at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup last year and a fourth-place showing at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in 2022.

    Lapena was hired by a Turkish pro team (Cukurova Basketbol Kulubu) earlier this year, in consultation with Canada Basketball. The federation says that after the Games, it was decided it would be best if he focus on that club moving forward.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024

