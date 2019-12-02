CALGARY -- Veterans Alexis Lafreniere, Jared McIsaac and Ty Smith were three of the 31 players named to Canada's world junior hockey championship selection camp on Monday afternoon.

Lafreniere had a goal as the youngest player on last year's team that finished sixth at the 2019 event in Victoria and Vancouver.

Smith had three assists and McIssac had one helper for the Canadians.

Four goaltenders, 10 defencemen and 17 forwards will compete for spots on Canada's roster from Dec. 9-12 in Oakville, Ont.

The 2020 world juniors will be in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019