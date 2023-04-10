Veteran Kadeisha Buchanan the latest injury setback for Canada coach Bev Priestman

Injuries continue to hamper Canada coach Bev Priestman in her preparations for this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Veteran defender Kadeisha Buchanan is the latest to be sidelined, missing out on Tuesday's friendly with No. 5 France in Le Mans. The 27-year-old centre back, Canada's anchor in the backline with 131 caps, has returned to Chelsea, her English club team, for further assessment on an injury sustained prior to the Canada camp.

“Looking at the bigger picture, she couldn't get through what we needed her to get through,” Priestman said in a virtual availability Monday. “So for Kadeisha, I don't think it's a (missing the) World Cup injury but it's not a 'She'll be ready this week” type injury either.

“It's definitely going to need (to be) managed. She'll have to go into the World Cup ramping up like some of the other players.”

The sixth-ranked Canadian women are already missing the injured Janine Beckie, Deanne Rose, Nichelle Prince, Desiree Scott and Quinn, who goes by one name. Beckie will miss the World Cup following knee surgery but Priestman hopes the others will be ready for the July 20 start of the 32-team World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rose and Prince are recovering from Achilles injuries while Scott picked up an injury at the end of the 2022 season that required surgery. Quinn is dealing with a leg issue.

Veteran centre back Shelina Zadorsky is recovering from illness, with Priestman opting not to call her into camp.

Priestman, who can call on Vanessa Gilles and Jade Rose to play centre back, looked for positives.

“There's a massive opportunity for anybody who gets on the pitch. Are we light? Yes. You look down your bench and that's depleted â€¦ But I think I have to look at the opportunity in it and see the bigger picture.”

“I'd love to have the core players that are missing and fingers crossed, other than what we know about Janine (Beckie), that they'll be back,” she added.

The deadline to file the 23-woman rosters to FIFA is July 10. Priestman says she will wait until the last minute, which could mean bringing extra players to Australia for the pre-tournament camp ahead of the deadline.

“Regardless of who's fit and unfit for the World Cup, beyond this World Cup we have a bright future,” said Priestman.

France is coming off a 5-2 win over No. 26 Colombia on Friday in Clermont-Ferrand in Herve Renard's debut as coach.

Renard, who coached Saudi Arabia's men at last year's World Cup in Qatar, succeeded Corinne Diacre last month after she was fired in the wake of several key players, including captain Wendie Renard, saying they would not take part in the World Cup if she remained in charge.

“They're a top top side and they'll be riding a high, I think, with a change (in coach),” said Priestman. “And I think this close to World Cup, you would think any player that gets on that pitch is there to try and cement a spot for the World Cup.”

The Canadian women are 5-7-3 all-time against France and are 1-4-1 since beating the French 1-0 in the bronze medal game at the 2012 London Olympics. The one win over that period came at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

France has won the last two meetings, both by 1-0 scores, in Calais in March 2020 and Rennes in April 2018.

The Canadians have also been preoccupied in the leadup to the World Cup, thanks to a long-running labour dispute with Canada Soccer.

But Priestman says the mood in this camp is much better than it was at the SheBelieves Cup in February, when the players only took the field under the threat of legal action from their governing body.

“I've never felt like that and I think the team would say the same,” she said, “that this team is renowned for being together and light. And it was anything but that naturally based on what was going on.”

“It's been such an enjoyable camp (in France), to be honest,” she added. “I've really, really enjoyed it. And I hope that enjoyment continues into the game that we see (Tuesday).”

Tuesday's game at Marie-Marvingt Stadium comes in the penultimate FIFA window before the World Cup. The Canadian women are expected to play two closed-door matches in Australia ahead of the tournament.

Canada has been drawn in Group B at the World Cup with No. 10 Australia, No. 22 Ireland and No. 42 Nigeria.

Other young talent in camp includes 19-year-old midfielder Simi Awujo (who has five senior caps), 18-year-old forward Amanda Allen (one senior cap) and uncapped defender Sydney Collins, a 23-year-old who was a first-round pick by the North Carolina Courage in the January NWSL draft.

Midfielder Marie-Yasmine Alidou (one senior cap) was a late injury replacement.

Women's teams around the world are wearing purple wristbands, symbolizing equality, during the current FIFA international window. The Canadian women wore purple wristbands and T-shirts, etched with “Enough is Enough,” at the SheBelieves Cup to publicize their fight for equality.

“I think it's fantastic,” said Priestman, who also wore a purple wristband at the SheBelieves Cup in solidarity with her players.

“Although it's competition on the pitch, what you learn about the women's game is off the pitch it's united and they're all together,” she added. “I think that's quite special and unique with the women's game. The support has been outstanding. The players feel that and I think it's the push that's probably needed around the world, to be honest.”

