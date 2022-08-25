Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal

Phil Kessel (81) steps onto the ice for warmups ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators on April 29, 2022. (Ross D. Franklin / AP) Phil Kessel (81) steps onto the ice for warmups ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators on April 29, 2022. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS