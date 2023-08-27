Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort racetrack, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2023.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS