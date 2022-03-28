Verstappen vs. Leclerc shaping up as F1 rivalry of 2022

Second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, left, and winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 27, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP) Second placed Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, left, and winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 27, 2022. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS