Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his win during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan on Oct. 9, 2022. Verstappen secured second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his win during the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan on Oct. 9, 2022. Verstappen secured second consecutive Formula One drivers' championship. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

MORE SPORTS NEWS