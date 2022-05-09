Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands holds his trophy after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands holds his trophy after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

