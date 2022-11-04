Verlander gets elusive World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 5 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 3, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MORE SPORTS NEWS