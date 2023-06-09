Vegas unable to capitalize on Florida's mistakes in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots to score a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) shoots to score a goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MORE SPORTS NEWS