Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MORE SPORTS NEWS