Vancouver Canucks to host 2019 NHL draft
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 4:41PM EST
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks will host the 2019 NHL draft.
The NHL, Canucks and City of Vancouver announced today that the draft will be part of the Canucks' 50th anniversary celebration.
The draft will be held over two days, with the first round on June 21 and rounds two through seven on June 22.
Vancouver previously hosted the draft in 1990 and 2006.