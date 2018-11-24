

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver Canucks forward Antoine Roussel was fined $5,000 for biting San Jose Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic during a Friday night game.

The incident happened at minute 19:20 during the third period of the game in San Jose, Calif.

That fine is the maximum allowable amount under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the National Hockey League’s department of player safety said in a press release on Saturday.

Roussel is only one of three current players from France.

The money collected from the fine will go towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund, the press release read.