

The Canadian Press





There will be brother-and-sister title fights on the One Championship MMA card May 18 in Singapore.

Vancouver-born (Unstoppable) Angela Lee defends her atomweight crown against Japanese veteran Mei (V.V) Yamaguchi in the main event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. And Christian (The Warrior) Lee, Angela's younger brother, will challenge Australian Martin (The Situ-Asian) Nguyen for his One Championship featherweight title.

The "One: Unstoppable Dreams" card will mark Angela Lee's first fight since May 26, 2017. Yamaguchi (17-10-1) has fought twice since then, winning both times.

And it is the first bout for Angela Lee since a car crash that derailed a Nov. 24 fight against the 35-year-old Yamaguchi, whom Lee had beaten in May 2016 to win the Asia-based MMA promotion's first female title.

The atomweight division covers 105 to 115 pounds.

Lee's car accident occurred Nov. 6 in Hawaii when she left her home at around 4:30 a.m. to drive to her nearby gym. The 21-year-old dozed off and hit the guardrail before flipping over some six times.