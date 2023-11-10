Van der Dussen leads South Africa to Cricket World Cup win over Afghanistan
Rassie van der Dussen's 14th ODI half-century helped South Africa beat Afghanistan by five wickets at the Cricket World Cup on Friday.
Van der Dussen scored 76 not out off 95 balls as the Proteas finished with 247-5 in 47.3 overs. Earlier, Gerald Coetzee took 4-44 to help bowl out Afghanistan for 244.
Second-place South Africa finishes the league stage with 14 points from seven wins across nine games. Australia can leapfrog the Proteas after its final match against Bangladesh on Saturday.
South Africa seems set to take on Australia in the second semifinal in Kolkata on Nov. 16. Table-topper India is poised to face fourth-place New Zealand in the first semi in Mumbai, unless Pakistan can overhaul the Black Caps in unlikely fashion by substantially improving its net run-rate in its final game against England on Saturday.
Afghanistan is sixth in the table with eight points, its best finish in a World Cup. The rank outsiders, who had only one previous World Cup victory across 2015 and 2019, notched up four wins against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands to light up the tournament.
Quinton de Kock cemented his place in first position in the run-scorers' chart, scoring 41 off 47 balls at the top of South Africa's order. He hit two fours and three sixes, but Van der Dussen anchored the innings and built good partnerships in the middle overs.
Wrist spinner Rashid Khan, who plays in the Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans at the same Narendra Modi Stadium, picked up 2-37 in 10 overs.
Andile Phehlukwayo, coming in for the rested Marco Jansen, made full use of the opportunity as he smacked 39 not out off 37 balls. He hit three sixes and put on an unbeaten 65 with Van der Dussen.
Earlier, Afghanistan started off poorly with the bat, slumping to 45-3 in 10.5 overs.
But Azmatullah Omarzai came to the rescue, striking an unbeaten 97 in 107 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.
Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat first. It fielded an unchanged side while South Africa made two changes, Phehlukwayo for Jansen and Coetzee replacing wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
