Van Aert wins Tour stage 4 in style and extends overall lead

Van Aert wins Tour stage 4 in style and extends overall lead

Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometres with start in Dunkerque and finish in Calais, France, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 171.5 kilometres with start in Dunkerque and finish in Calais, France, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS