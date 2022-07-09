Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogacar extends lead

Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogacar extends lead

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides with Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometres (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides with Belgium's Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 176.5 kilometres (109.7 miles) with start in Tomblaine and finish in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, France, Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

MORE SPORTS NEWS