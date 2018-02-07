

The Associated Press





INDIANAPOLIS -- USA Gymnastics has established a fund it says is designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The Athlete Assistance Fund was announced Wednesday in co-operation with the National Gymnastics Foundation.

USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry says they want to provide financial support for girls and young women to access counselling and mental health services.

More than 260 women and girls have said Nassar abused them, often under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

He's serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography. He's also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in state prison in Michigan for sexual abuse and assaults.

A National Gymnastics Foundation committee will oversee the fund. An independent third party will administer it.