USA Gymnastics sets up fund for athletes abused by Nassar
Larry Nassar listens to 17-year-old Jessica Thomashow's victim impact statement Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, during the first day of victim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 11:14PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 11:28AM EST
INDIANAPOLIS -- USA Gymnastics has established a fund it says is designed to assist gymnasts who were victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
The Athlete Assistance Fund was announced Wednesday in co-operation with the National Gymnastics Foundation.
USA Gymnastics President Kerry Perry says they want to provide financial support for girls and young women to access counselling and mental health services.
More than 260 women and girls have said Nassar abused them, often under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.
He's serving a 60-year federal prison sentence for child pornography. He's also been sentenced twice to at least 40 years in state prison in Michigan for sexual abuse and assaults.
A National Gymnastics Foundation committee will oversee the fund. An independent third party will administer it.