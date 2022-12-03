US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1

Netherlands players celebrate their 3-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Netherlands players celebrate their 3-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on Dec. 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS