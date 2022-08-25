Unvaccinated Djokovic out of U.S. Open; can't travel to States

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action while playing an exhibition match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig in Visoko, Bosnia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action while playing an exhibition match against Croatia's Ivan Dodig in Visoko, Bosnia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

MORE SPORTS NEWS