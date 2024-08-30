DEVELOPING 'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau dead at 31, Columbus Blue Jackets confirm
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an “unimaginable tragedy.”
He was 31.
His brother Matthew, a retired professional hockey player, was also killed in the accident. He was 29.
CBS News Philadelphia reports the two brothers were riding their bicycles in Salem County, N.J., Thursday night when they were struck by a man driving a jeep. Local police also confirmed the crash.
“Police said the driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins of Woodstown, N.J., attempted to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers,” CBS Philadelphia said. “Higgins was detained under suspicion he was under the influence of alcohol and charged with two counts of death by auto.”
The Blue Jackets released a statement Friday morning saying the team is “shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.”
“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team said. “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on the brothers’ passing, saying Johnny was “more than just a dazzling hockey player.”
“He was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.
A fourth-round pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. In 763 regular-season games, the winger scored 241 goals and 498 assists for 739 points. Upon entering the league full time in 2014, Gaudreau immediately became one of the best scoring forwards in the game, regularly producing at nearly a point-per-game pace.
In 2017, he won the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the player who “exhibits the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”
Gaudreau finished with a career-high 115 points with the Flames in 2021-22, tied for second in the NHL.
After nine seasons in Calgary, he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Gaudreau finished with 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points.
"(Johnny) brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played," the Blue Jackets said.
This is a developing story. More details to come...
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
