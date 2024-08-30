'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday night while in New Jersey to attend his sister's wedding.

Gaudreau, 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew, a retired professional hockey player, were both killed in the crash in Salem County.

The two brothers were in the area for their sister Katie's wedding ceremony, which was scheduled for Friday, followed by a reception in Philadelphia. According to the sister’s wedding website, both Johnny and Matthew would serve as groomsmen.

Police said the brothers were riding bicycles in the area when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep.

Officers said the 43-year-old driver, a resident of New Jersey identified as Sean Higgins, was taken into custody, and that they believe he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Higgins has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

A man identified as Sean Higgins is seen in a police mugshot released Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

'Johnny Hockey'

The Blue Jackets released a statement Friday morning saying the team is “shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy.”

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team said. “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice.”

Affectionately known as “Johnny Hockey,” Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames. Standing at 5-foot-9, he was the poster child for a wave of hockey players who thrived through speed and skill, instead of size and strength.

In 763 regular-season games, the winger scored 241 goals and 498 assists for 739 points. Upon entering the league full time in 2014, Gaudreau immediately became one of the best scoring forwards in the game, regularly producing at nearly a point-per-game pace.

“Devastated by the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” wrote their friend and Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout. "Sending my deepest condolences and love to their family."

'A doting father'

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on the brothers’ passing, saying Johnny was “more than just a dazzling hockey player.”

“He was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wrote on social media he and his wife, Fran, offered their deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family.

“Our thoughts are also with the entire Blue Jackets organization as they mourn the loss of one of their own,” he said.

'Sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct'

Gaudreau was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He enrolled at Boston College soon after, and in three seasons helped the Eagles win two NCAA National Championships in 2012 and 2014, winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as college hockey’s top men’s player.

The Flames released a statement on the news, saying Gaudreau would always be a member of the Flames family.

“It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community,” the Flames wrote on social media.

In 2017, he won the Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the player who “exhibits the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.”

Gaudreau finished with a career-high 115 points with the Flames in 2021-22, tied for second in the NHL.

After nine seasons in Calgary, he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Gaudreau finished with 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points.

"(Johnny) brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played," the Blue Jackets said.