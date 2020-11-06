MIAMI -- An unidentified Miami Dolphins assistant coach tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined, and receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the team planned to play Sunday's game at Arizona as scheduled.

Because of the coach's positive test, practice Friday was limited to a walkthrough. Meetings were held via Zoom, and more stringent requirements regarding mask wearing were enforced.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/hyYOXpOsGn — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 6, 2020

"Look, it's 2020," coach Brian Flores said. "Things are ever changing. We've just got to be able to adapt."

The Dolphins planned to fly to Arizona later Friday, and Flores was hopeful a spread of the virus within the team could be avoided.

"I feel good about how we handled the situation," Flores said. "We wouldn't fly if we felt like there was any situation where we would create some sort of outbreak."

The Dolphins also ruled out running back Matt Breida (hamstring) for Sunday's game. Leading rusher Myles Gaskin (knee) went on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed as the available running backs.

Flores did not say whether the infected coach had symptoms. The Dolphins hadn't had a coronavirus case since training camp.

"We all knew something eventually was going to happen at some point," tight end Mike Gesicki said. "It wasn't going to be a perfect season."

Miami's schedule was altered earlier this season because of outbreaks involving other teams.

The Cardinals are also dealing with the virus this week. They placed linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Dolphins hadn't had a player on the list since cornerback Xavien Howard was activated from it on Aug. 27