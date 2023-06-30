Unbeaten Alouettes look to build on momentum against formidable Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) celebrates a first down catch during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (11) celebrates a first down catch during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

MORE SPORTS NEWS