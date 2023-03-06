Ukrainian tennis player snubs Russian opponent after winning tournament

Marta Kostyuk, here in Abu Dhabi on February 8, refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent after claiming victory in the final of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Marta Kostyuk, here in Abu Dhabi on February 8, refused to shake hands with her Russian opponent after claiming victory in the final of the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

