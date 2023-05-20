Ukrainian tennis player refuses to shake Russian opponent’s hand after semifinal victory

Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, foreground, and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina cross during a change during the semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Friday, May 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Russia's Veronika Kudermetova, foreground, and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina cross during a change during the semi final match at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy, Friday, May 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

MORE SPORTS NEWS