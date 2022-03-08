Ukraine gets US$700K donation from Grand Slams, WTA, ATP, ITF

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -

A charitable donation of US$700,000 to aid humanitarian relief efforts via Global Giving's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund and to support the Ukraine Tennis Federation was made Tuesday by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the sport's governing bodies.

The WTA, ATP and the International Tennis Federation joined the groups that run the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in each giving US$100,000 to help those affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The seven organizations also created a Tennis Plays for Peace campaign, which will include giving ribbons for players to wear during the upcoming tournament in Indian Wells to show support for Ukraine.

Also Tuesday, three-time major champion Andy Murray said on Twitter that he would “be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year” to humanitarian efforts aimed at helping children in Ukraine.