'Ugly Dogs' group helps Alaska students raise trip money
In this Saturday, March 2, 2019, photo, rookie musher Blair Braverman, right, leaves the starting line on Fourth Avenue, in Anchorage, Alaska, for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod. Riding behind her is composer and pianist Yotam Haber. (Marc Lester/Anchorage Daily News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 8:54AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 13, 2019 9:11AM EDT
NIKOLAI, Alaska -- Social media fans of a rookie Iditarod musher have used their #UglyDogs group to raise money for students at a rural Alaska school.
KTVA in Anchorage reported Tuesday that Twitter followers of musher Blair Braverman helped raise field-trip funds for students at Top of the Kuskokwim School in the race checkpoint town of Nikolai.
The school's principal tells KTVA that fourth-graders hoping to join a district trip to Anchorage were $4,000 short of their goal.
After Braverman posted a link to the televised report, the #UglyDogs site followers raised more than $7,000 in about 24 hours for the students and their chaperones.
Braverman says the group name arose after a social media user told her to "go back to your ugly dogs" and her supporters took up the name.