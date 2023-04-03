UFC, WWE combine to form US$21.4B sports entertainment company

A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) A WrestleMania sign hangs over the crowd during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, March 6, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MORE SPORTS NEWS