Sports

    • UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad

    NYON, Switzerland -

    UEFA has postponed Israel's European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday.

    The decision by European soccer's governing body -- following Hamas' surprise attack -- adds to a fixture backlog.

    UEFA said in a statement Thursday that the game in Pristina cannot be played "because the Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad."

    Israel is now two games behind schedule in a tight qualifying group where it is competing with Switzerland and Romania for the top-two spots. Two teams advance to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

    Israel was scheduled to host group leader Switzerland on Thursday in Tel Aviv and that game was postponed late Sunday. It will now be played Nov. 15 though it is unclear if Israel can safely host games.

    Israel now is due to play three Euro 2024 qualifiers in the one-week international break next month designed for just two games.

    A home game for Israel against Romania on Nov. 18 -- intended to be played in Jerusalem -- has shaped as decisive for the final standings.

    The delayed Kosovo-Israel game could prevent UEFA making the qualifying playoffs draw on Nov. 23 as scheduled.

    Israel will go to the playoffs even if it finishes third in the qualifying group because last year it topped a Nations League group in the second tier.

    Israel has never played at the finals of a European Championship tournament. Israel started playing in the competition as a UEFA member in Euro 1996 qualifying.

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know on the sixth day of the latest Israel-Gaza war

    Palestinians say civilians are paying the price as the latest Israel-Gaza war rolls into a sixth day of fighting. People in Gaza spent the night in darkness, surrounded by the ruins of pulverized neighbourhoods as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to 'crush and destroy' Hamas.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 6 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas after its militants stormed through a border fence Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News