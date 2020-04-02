A European plan is being formed to resume football around July and August, with domestic leagues told Thursday not to abandon competitions yet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The aspiration was outlined in a letter, seen by The Associated Press, that was signed by UEFA, the European Club Association and European Leagues body and was being sent to their members.

The letter was issued hours after the Belgian league became the first major European competition to recommend ending its season with the current standings declared final.

“We are confident that football can restart in the months to come - with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities,” the letter from UEFA, the ECA and EL stated, “and believe that any decision of abandoning domestic competitions is, at this stage, premature and not justified.”

Competitions, including UEFA's Champions League and Europa League, were put on hold last month as the COVID-19 outbreak spread across Europe. UEFA working groups have been working on plans to resume competitions.

“Their work is now focusing on scenarios encompassing the months of July and August, including the possibility that the UEFA competitions restart after the completion of domestic leagues,” read the letter sent to leagues, clubs and national associations. “A joint management of calendars is strictly required as the conclusion of the current season must be co-ordinated with the start of the new one, which may be partly impacted because of the overstretch.

“Closely following the development of the current situation, the calendar working group will indicate as soon as possible, and ideally by mid-May, which of the plans can be enacted for the completion of the season without leaving anyone behind. ”

Halting leagues could impact qualification from domestic leagues to the Champions and Europa Leagues.

“Since participation in UEFA club competitions is determined by the sporting result achieved at the end of a full domestic competition, a premature termination would cast doubts about the fulfilment of such condition,” the letter stated.