U.S. women’s head coach Vlatko Andonovski steps down after team’s World Cup elimination

The head coach of the US women’s national soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski, pictured here on July 27, has resigned from his position, according to sources. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) The head coach of the US women’s national soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski, pictured here on July 27, has resigned from his position, according to sources. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS