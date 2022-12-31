U.S. wins Group B in world junior hockey, beating Finland 6-2

Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo makes a save on the USA's Logan Cooley during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Moncton, N.B., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward Finland goalkeeper Aku Koskenvuo makes a save on the USA's Logan Cooley during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Moncton, N.B., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

