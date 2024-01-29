U.S. to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva's Olympic DQ

GENEVA -

International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received word Monday night that the IOC would award the gold to the U.S. for the team competition, which was thrown into turmoil after Valieva's positive test from six weeks earlier was revealed.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of an email sent from the IOC to the USOPC saying it "is now in position to award the medals in accordance with the ranking, which has to be established by the International Skating Union" -- the federation in charge of running the event at the Olympics.

The USOPC confirmed that CEO Sarah Hirshland had received the news that the Americans were declared the winners.

The IOC said it had "great sympathy with the athletes who have had to wait for two years to get the final results of their competition. The IOC will contact the respective (national Olympic committees) in order to organize a dignified Olympic medal ceremony."

Still uncertain was how Valieva's disqualification would affect the silver and bronze medals. Japan finished third and is likely to move to second. Depending on how a scoring rule is interpreted, Russia could still finish third -- ahead of Canada -- even after deducting Valieva's points from the two events she skated in during the team event.

The Americans to receive the gold medals are Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Nathan Chen, Madison Chock, Zachary Donohue, Brandon Frazier, Madison Hubbell, Alexa Knierim and Vincent Zhou.