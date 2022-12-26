U.S. to let MLB stars play for Cuba in World Baseball Classic

Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo, left, throws the ball as his teammates smile watching him during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Cuba's pitcher Yoanni Yera Montalvo, left, throws the ball as his teammates smile watching him during a training session at the Estadio Latinoamericano in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

MORE SPORTS NEWS