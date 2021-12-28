U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez named CP female athlete of the year

TORONTO -

Rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as The Canadian Press female athlete of the year.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Quebec, advanced to the final of the 2021 U-S Open, a highlight of a successful season for all of Canada's elite tennis players.

Fernandez stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round and knocked off more big names before losing to Britain's Emma Raducanu in an all-teen final.

After the final match, Fernandez earned praise from the New York crowd for her speech that honoured the city on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Fernandez received 12 of 45 votes cast by sports editors, writers and broadcasters across Canada.

Swimmers Penny Oleksiak and Maggie Mac Neil finished with 10 votes apiece.

Fernandez is the third tennis player to win the annual award in the last decade.

Bianca Andreescu won it in 2019 and Eugenie Bouchard won it in 2013 and 2014.

Soccer star Christine Sinclair won the award in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.