U.S. Open 2023: With Serena and Federer retired, Alcaraz-Djokovic symbolizes a transition in tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tennis is in a state of transition as the U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz pose for a photo ahead of the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tennis is in a state of transition as the U.S. Open is set to begin on Aug. 28. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS