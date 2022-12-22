U.S. House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS