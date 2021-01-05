Advertisement
U.S. beats Canada to capture gold at world junior hockey championship
Canada's Peyton Krebs (18) is stopped by United States goalie Spencer Knight (30) during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship.
The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.
The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.
The Americans are now 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.
Earlier, Finland beat Russia 4-1 to claim bronze.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.