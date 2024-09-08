Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -

Miami-Dade police said Sunday they will investigate why Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the NFL season.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, still took the field and started for the Dolphins.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. " ... Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

"How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this.

"We will look out for Tyreek, but I'm not going to make any allegations at this time," Rosenhaus continued. "The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

The Dolphins, in a statement released shortly after the incident, said several of Hill's teammates saw the incident and “stopped for support.”

“Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game,” the statement said.