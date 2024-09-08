Sports

    • Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Share
    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -

    Miami-Dade police said Sunday they will investigate why Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the NFL season.

    Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him.

    Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, still took the field and started for the Dolphins.

    Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

    “We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available."

    Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

    “Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. " ... Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

    "How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me. I'm deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this.

    "We will look out for Tyreek, but I'm not going to make any allegations at this time," Rosenhaus continued. "The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

    The Dolphins, in a statement released shortly after the incident, said several of Hill's teammates saw the incident and “stopped for support.”

    “Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game,” the statement said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    • Fire burns Blue Mountains chalet

      A Saturday evening fire in the Town of the Blue Mountains caused significant damage at a residential chalet near the ski resort.

    • Overnight fire at controversial Berczy Park

      Fire crews responded to a fire at Berczy Park in Barrie early Sunday morning, where a group of people using the area as a campground received a three-day eviction notice from the City earlier this week.

    • CKVR alumni reunite

      Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News