Tyler Turner wins Paralympic silver medal in para snowboard banked slalom
Tyler Turner of Canada competes on his way to winning the men's snowboard cross final at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, on March 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
BEIJING -
Canadian Tyler Turner earned a bronze medal in the men's banked slalom SB-LL1 event at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.
Turner, of Campbell River, B.C., turned in a time of one minute 12.84 seconds.
China's Wu Zhongwei and Dutch rider Chris Vos won gold and silver, respectively.
The SB-LL1 category is for snowboarders with moderately affected movement in the knees or legs, the absence of one leg above the knee or two legs below the knee.
The 33-year-old Turner earlier won gold in the men's snowboard cross event at the Beijing Games.